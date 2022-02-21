Capcom Unveils Teaser Trailer For “Street Fighter 6”

Video game maker Capcom has delivered a one-two punch, with a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Street Fighter™ 6 and the reveal of Capcom Fighting Collection.

The upcoming Street Fighter 6 is the next evolution of the renowned Street Fighter series, which has sold more than 47 million units since it debuted 35 years ago. The title is currently in development, but a teaser trailer showcases a glimpse of what’s to come, as series mainstay Ryu locks horns with new challenger Luke. The 45th and final character in the Street Fighter™ V roster was teased to have a key role in the next Street Fighter project, which has now been confirmed. More details will be shared this summer. Stay tuned to the official Street Fighter 6 website for all the latest info.

While the excitement for the next chapter in the Street Fighter saga builds, fans can kick off celebrating 35 years of Capcom fighting games with Capcom Fighting Collection, an anthology of 10 classic titles – including the full Darkstalkers series together for the first time ever outside of Japan. Each of the 10 titles in the collection has been revitalized with online multiplayer, enhanced features, and quality of life updates.

Capcom Fighting Collection will be released on June 24 for PlayStation® 4, Nintendo Switch™, Steam and Xbox One.