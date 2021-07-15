Luka Dončić, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant Are Cover Athletes for “NBA 2K22”

2K has announced the full roster of cover athletes for NBA® 2K22, the next installment of the top-selling NBA video game series of the past 20 years.

The upcoming install sees Luka Dončić gracing the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, while a trio of the NBA’s most impactful big men – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant – feature in a premium, NBA 75th Anniversary Edition, showcasing how each of these athletes changed the game. All editions features best-in-class visual presentation and player AI, historic teams, and a wide variety of hoops experiences, NBA 2K22 puts the entire basketball universe in the player’s hands.

“Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me,” said Dončić. “I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe.”

This year, NBA 2K22 will offer three editions of the game available on digital and physical formats: Standard Edition, a Cross-Gen Digital Bundle and a special NBA 75th Anniversary Edition:

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99** on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC) and $69.99** on new-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S);

will be available for $59.99** on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC) and $69.99** on new-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S); The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will be available for $79.99** and grant players access to the Standard Edition across previous- and new-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles;

will be available for $79.99** and grant players access to the across previous- and new-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles; NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition will be available for $99.99** for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Dual-gen access is included for both the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle and NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S platforms and provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family. The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for Nintendo Switch will only be available on digital format in the EMEA region.

The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition celebrates three of the league’s most iconic big men who revolutionized the league over its 75 years:

Hall of Famer, six-time NBA Champion and six-time MVP, and all-time NBA scoring leader, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a legend who still influences today’s game, from his patented Skyhook to his activism on social issues;

14-time All-Star, NBA Champion and MVP, Dirk Nowitzki, embodies not only the global expansion of basketball but also the evolution of the game itself as the prototypical sharpshooting big man;

11-time All-Star, league MVP and two-time NBA Champion, Kevin Durant, a legend in his own right and known for his one-of-a-kind presence in the league appears for the third time as an NBA® 2K cover athlete.

The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle feature cover artwork painted by Atlanta-based artist, Charly Palmer, whose work in fine art is defined by complex compositions and a unique technique and style. Palmer’s work is exhibited across the nation; he is most recently known for his “Civil Rights” series of paintings and compositions titled “America Must Change,” which made waves as TIME Magazine’s cover in July 2020.

“The NBA 2K cover has always been a vehicle for storytelling and a way to showcase the unique and diverse backgrounds of the athletes,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at NBA 2K. “The culture around the game of basketball is vibrant and transcends geographical boundaries. This year, we want to showcase that global diversity via Charly’s amazing, one-of-a-kind art.”

All editions of NBA 2K22 are currently scheduled for worldwide release on September 10, 2021 and are available for pre-order today.