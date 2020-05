Dell Introduces Its New Dell XPS 15 & XPS 17

Dell has returned with the 2020 edition of its redesigned XPS 15, as well as a new XPS 17 laptop, targeted at creators.

Both feature larger screens, smaller bezels, and the latest CPUs and GPUs from Intel and NVIDIA. Both are labeled โ€œCreator Editionโ€, which Dell says offers the best performance for creative tasks like photo and video editing.

The Dell XPS 15 is available now, starting at $1,300 for the base model with a 4-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s also upgraded variants with a 6-core i7, NVIDIA GPU, and 16GB of RAM, which comes in at over $2,000.

The XPS 17 is slated for release this summer, starting at $1,500 for the base model with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H, and integrated graphics. Pricing for the top model has yet to be revealed.