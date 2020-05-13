Dell Introduces Its New Dell XPS 15 & XPS 17

Dell has returned with the 2020 edition of its redesigned XPS 15, as well as a new XPS 17 laptop, targeted at creators.

Both feature larger screens, smaller bezels, and the latest CPUs and GPUs from Intel and NVIDIA. Both are labeled “Creator Edition”, which Dell says offers the best performance for creative tasks like photo and video editing.

The Dell XPS 15 is available now, starting at $1,300 for the base model with a 4-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s also upgraded variants with a 6-core i7, NVIDIA GPU, and 16GB of RAM, which comes in at over $2,000.

The XPS 17 is slated for release this summer, starting at $1,500 for the base model with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H, and integrated graphics. Pricing for the top model has yet to be revealed.