First Look Into NBA® 2K22 Season 4: “Hunt 4 Glory”

2K revealed this week an in-depth look at Season 4 coming to “NBA 2K22”, dubbed “Hunt 4 Glory”, which drops Friday (January 14).

In it, players can experience the first double Signature Challenges with Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade, along with new music added to the soundtrack in partnership with Warner Records and lots of new content and updates across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W* modes.

NBA 2K22 Season 4: “Hunt 4 Glory” focuses on a player’s killer instinct, showcasing Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker’s fearless demeanor and ability to harness the eye of the tiger and unleash it on the courts. Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean the gifts have to stop. Season 4 empowers players to discover their own glory and experience the following:

MyCAREER introduces new Level 40 rewards including Jumpshot Animation, an artfully crafted Victor Solomon Kintsugi ball, Hunt 4 Glory Varsity Jacket, Artcamo Go-Kart, and a special Hunt 4 Glory Suit, along with the first opportunity to claim Legend status for players who have ​​reached Level 40 in four different Seasons. Additionally, check out the redesigned Affiliation courts, new quests, and more;

MyTEAM delivers the first double Signature Challenges with Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade, new MyTEAM Diamond Coach Candace Parker, Galaxy Opal Yao Ming Level 40 reward, the return Heat Check collection, and much more;

The W* offers four tiers of awards, with the Hall of Fame tier featuring coaches Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley that give players a chance to improve the fundamentals of their game;

‘First Fridays’ this season features a number of top tracks from Warner Records artists, including “WATCH ME” by Bktherula, “Black Illuminati (feat. Jadakiss)” by Freddie Gibbs, “Santa Monica Blvd” by IDK, “Jumpin (feat. Polo G)” by NLE Choppa, “Fast (Motion)” by Saweetie, “Draft Kings” by Fresco Trey, and more. Check out the latest music in-game on the soundtrack and at Club 2K.

NBA 2K22 is available now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, NBA 2K22. Order now at Amazon.com.