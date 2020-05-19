“Apex Legends” Launches New Season 5 Quest “The Broken Ghost”

This week, EA announced a new Season 5 quest in their battle royale title Apex Legends, dubbed “The Broken Ghost”.

It kicks off with the first ever Weekly Hunt in Apex Legends. The season-long search challenging players to find nine pieces of a mysterious artifact… resulting in generous Season 5 rewards.

Players can now begin the first of this season’s weekly Hunts, which is a foray into Kings Canyon at Night to retrieve pieces of a cryptic artifact. Players can brave those dangers solo or with their squad, but to earn Rewards, they must unlock the mission themselves.

Rewards unlock serial chapters that tell the Story of “The Broken Ghost” artifact, and by recovering all nine pieces of the relic, players will take a deep dive into the past to uncover a secret that the Outlands might not be ready for.

Collect daily Treasure Packs in competitive* matches of Apex Legends – max one per day – to unlock Rewards and new Hunts for the missing pieces.

in competitive* matches of Apex Legends – max one per day – to unlock Rewards and new Hunts for the missing pieces. Go on weekly Hunts into Kings Canyon at Night to retrieve pieces of the artifact. Brave the dangers solo or with your squad and make it back alive. While you can always join in on Hunts, you’ll only get the Rewards if you’ve unlocked the mission yourself.

into Kings Canyon at Night to retrieve pieces of the artifact. Brave the dangers solo or with your squad and make it back alive. While you can always join in on Hunts, you’ll only get the Rewards if you’ve unlocked the mission yourself. Succeed in each hunt to earn more Rewards and unlock serial chapters that tell the Story of “The Broken Ghost”. What is this artifact, and why does everybody from the Apex Legends to Hammond Robotics want to get their hands on it?

and unlock serial chapters that tell the Story of “The Broken Ghost”. What is this artifact, and why does everybody from the Apex Legends to Hammond Robotics want to get their hands on it? Recover all nine pieces of the relic to unlock even more rewards, dive into the past, and uncover a secret that the Outlands might not be ready for.

For more info, visit the official Apex Legends website here.