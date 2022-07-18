CASETiFY Unveils Limited Edition Dragon Ball Z Collection

Lifestyle brand CASETiFY has announced its newest collaboration with the fan-favorite animation series, Dragon Ball Z.

The collaboration, in partnership with Toei Animation, highlights over 30 years of iconic characters and unforgettable battle scenes from the well-known series on a range of tech accessories and lifestyle products.

The Dragon Ball Z x CASETiFY collection celebrates the iconic anime loved by fans around the world, with designs based on popular characters and memorable scenes from the series, all while offering their tech the power of protection (saving phones from drops up to 9.8ft). Dragon Ball Z fans can represent fan-favorite characters including Goku, Piccolo, Frieza and more on custom Impact Cases in orange, green and purple colorways.

The partnership will also introduce a brand new collection of Hologram and Lenticular Cases inspired by the battle with Frieza and Goku’s signature “Kamehameha” move––unlocking power from every angle. Customers looking to snag even more anime memorabilia can do so with the “Dragon Radar” 3D Airpods Case and the “Dragon Ball” inspired basketball, available to select countries in Asia.

“We are excited to partner with Toei Animation to present some of the most recognizable characters onto a new platform of everyday lifestyle accessories,” said Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY. “This collection brings a sense of familiarity that every generation can be a part of, with the power of protection that only CASETiFY offers.”

The collection retails for $35-$85 USD and features phone cases made with 65% recycled material, layered in the brand’s antimicrobial coating, DEFENSiFY (eliminating 99% of bacteria on the case’s surface), with unbeatable drop-protection up to 9.8 ft. As well as designs extending to accessories for AirPods, AirPods Pro, MacBook cases, MagSafe wallets, MagSafe wireless chargers, Apple Watch Bands, AirTags, and a limited-edition water bottle only available to select countries in Asia.

The Dragon Ball Z x CASETiFY collection launches online July 28th at Casetify.com. Dragon Ball Z fans can sign up for priority access to the collection ahead of launch.