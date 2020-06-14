Wow! Check Out The NBA 2K21 PS5 Official Trailer!

Following the recent unveil of the upcoming PlayStation 5 (PS5), 2K debuts a first look at their upcoming NBA 2K21 title, running in-engine on the PS5!

NBA 2K21 will be the first 2K title shown on next-gen hardware, built from the ground-up to fully utilize the incredible power, speed and technology of the PS5.

“New console launches are few and far between, and we’re incredibly excited to show a sneak peek at what our fans can look forward to from NBA 2K21 running on next-gen hardware,” stated Melissa Bell, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing at 2K. “Today’s showing is just a glimpse at how our team is building the future of gaming with NBA 2K21, and how we’re creating the most realistic sports simulation on the planet – a must-have title for sports fans and gamers alike this year.”

The full-length trailer features NBA star Zion Williamson and co-founder of Visual Concepts Greg Thomas. NBA 2K21 releases this fall!