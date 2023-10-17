CASETiFY Releases Limited Edition “Rick and Morty” Collection

Tech accessory brand CASETiFY has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for the release of its first collection with Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty.

The fan favorite animated series will be brought to this dimension with CASETiFY’s range of best-selling tech accessories. The adventures of scientist, Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty Smith are brought to life in an all new way on CASETiFY’s best selling Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Clear, Bounce and Ultra Bounce Cases. Designs in the collection include fun references to the show including but not limited to character and episode references, multiverse sticker-style artwork, and creative portal graphics.

The collection extends to complementary accessories made for AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple Watch bands, MacBook, iPad and the latest MagSafe lineup including ring holders, power banks, and grip stands. Fans can show their love for Pickle Rick by collecting products in the Pickle Rick MagSafe set consisting of the phone case, power bank, and wallet.

The CASETiFY Rick and Morty collection is available now Casetify.com, via the CASETiFY app or CASETiFY Studio locations.