2K Reveals NBA 2K22 Season, Featuring New Levels, Rewards & More

2K has officially revealed an in-depth look at Seasons for NBA 2K22.

For the first time, seasons will be available across multiple game modes. Players will be able to level up within the City*, Neighborhood, and more to redeem rewards at no additional cost after reaching each new Seasons level.

Seasons now extends across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W Online*, where players will be able to:

Access new content and earn rewards simply for playing with no additional cost, with new Seasons arriving every six weeks;

Enjoy new music through “First Fridays,” in which new songs will be added to the soundtrack on every Friday throughout the Season. Additionally, all-new partnerships with some of the most notable music labels in the world will offer music from both up-and-coming artists and world-renowned musicians;

MyPLAYERs can go toe-to-toe in The W Online* outfitted in the Seasons’ new rewards, such as clothing bundles, badges, nail polish, and so much more. Rewards will be updated and refreshed at the start of every new Season.

In Season 1 of NBA 2K22, there will be new ways to explore the City and the Neighborhood, popular tracks and hits, fresh apparel drops, and more.

For more details on what’s included throughout Seasons in NBA 2K22, check out the latest Courtside Report.

NBA 2K22 will be released on September 10. Pre-order now at Amazon.com.