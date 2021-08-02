Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler Joins The SteelSeries Family

Gaming brand SteelSeries announced recently the addition of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler to its family. He becomes the first NFL athlete to serve as an ambassador for SteelSeries while the company continues to expand into the lifestyle space, sports, and cross-over categories.

“It’s no secret my passion for gaming and esports runs deep, so I am honored to become the first pro sports athlete to serve as an ambassador and join the SteelSeries family,” said Ekeler. “SteelSeries is celebrating their 20th anniversary as the original esports brand and they continue to lead the way by pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo, so I jumped at the opportunity to align and collaborate with them as I continue to build my brand across sports and culture.”

A regular streamer on Twitch, Ekeler will play a strategic role in promoting the new Prime franchise across marketing and publicity campaigns for the next year. The Prime line of products have been co-developed in collaboration with esports pros, for pros, to win championships. Ekeler joins an elite group of teams and brands that represent SteelSeries including FaZe Clan, Red Bull, OG, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team, SpaceStation, and more.

“Austin’s authentic passion for gaming and commitment to elite performance – on and off the field — were driving forces to welcome him to the family and become our first NFL ambassador,” said Tony Trubridge, Global Esports Director at SteelSeries. “There’s a natural synergy here, as we create the best products for the best athletes, whether on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, or on the field. Gaming and esports have exploded into a cultural movement across sports, entertainment, music, art, and apparel and it’s going to be incredible to see Austin become a powerful voice for SteelSeries as we continue to build on our 20 years of innovation and pedigree as the original esports brand.”

As part of the partnership, SteelSeries will provide the new Prime line of ultra-competitive gear to Ekeler’s Gridiron Gaming Group. GGG helps athletes build their gaming and streaming platform by giving them the tools needed to be successful gamers, including tech setup, streaming coaching, creative consulting, follower growth, and sponsored event activations. GGG athletes include Avonte Maddox, Mike Williams, Trent Sieg, Bryce Huff, Justin Jones, Boston Scott, Conor Daly, Tommy Kahnle, and Allisha Gray.

SteelSeries is creating the Prime Cup this fall, an all-new PUBG tournament featuring top pros from the SteelSeries family and will be broadcast on Twitch.TV/SteelSeries.