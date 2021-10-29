SteelSeries Unveils New Wireless Gaming Headsets: the Arctis 7+ & 7P+

Gaming and eSports leader SteelSeries has announced the launch of its new wireless gaming headsets, the Arctis 7+ and Arctis 7P+.

The new editions to the Arctis lineup build on the award-winning design and heritage of the SteelSeries Arctis franchise and evolve the break-through technology that made its mark on sound and audio for next-gen consoles and PC gaming.

The new Arctis 7+ and Arctis 7P+ wireless gaming headsets deliver new features that gamers want, including 30+ hours of battery life, plus a 15-minute quick charge feature for 3 hours of gameplay, USB-C connectivity with play-and-charge functionality for seamless multi-platform compatibility, and SteelSeries signature Arctis sound.

Arctis 7+ Wireless – Purposefully engineered for multi-system compatibility for PC, PlayStation, Mac, Android, Switch, and Oculus Quest 2, the Arctis 7+ uses lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio for ultra-low latency gaming audio via a compact USB-C dongle. To keep gamers in the zone, the Arctis 7+ features 30+ hours of battery life for nonstop gaming, easy on-ear headset controls including ChatMix, and a durable lightweight steel frame with an adjustable elastic ski-goggle style band for a comfortable fit. A Discord certified, retractable ClearCast mic uses a bidirectional design for superior noise-cancellation and vocal clarity and features an LED mute indicator.

Arctis 7P+ Wireless – Specifically designed for powerful next-gen 3D Audio on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with multi-platform compatibility with PC, Mac, Android, Switch, and Oculus Quest 2, the Arctis 7P+ utilizes lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio for ultra-low latency gaming audio via a compact USB-C dongle. The 30+ hour battery life for nonstop gaming with USB-C charging, easy on-ear headset controls including sidetone (mic monitoring), and the durable lightweight steel frame with adjustable elastic ski-goggle style band help keep players both focused and comfortable during marathon gaming sessions. A Discord certified, retractable ClearCast mic uses a bidirectional design for superior noise-cancellation and vocal clarity and features an LED mute indicator.

With the launch of the Arctis 7+ and Arctis 7P+, SteelSeries offers early access to Sonar, an all-new audio software for powerful sound customization for PC that enables ChatMix, 7.1 virtual surround sound, and additional features that will officially launch in 2022.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ and Arctis 7P+ wireless gaming headsets are available now at SteelSeries.com.