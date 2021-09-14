SteelSeries Releases World’s First eSports Mouse With Magnetic Switches

Gaming leader SteelSeries has announced the launch of an all-new Prime Mini and Prime Mini Wireless eSports mice, building on the success of their award-winning Prime franchise.

The new set of mice feature revolutionized gaming mice technology with the first-ever optical magnetic switches in esports. The new release are also smaller, lighter mice, but packs the same cutting-edge Prestige OM™ technology.

The new Prime Mini features an ultra-lightweight, ergonomic shape with a smaller profile. It is 12% lighter and wireless version is9% lighter within a form factor mini silhouette.

Each mouse in the Prime lineup is equipped with Prestige OM™ switches that are engineered to last 5x longer than the competition, providing crispy clicks with lightning-fast response times that harness the power of light. The revolutionary Optical Magnetic switches, the first OM switch in esports, actuate at quantum speeds so that gamers can beat the competition to the trigger every time. Not all clicks are made the same – most degrade with each click of the mouse. The unique Prime design utilizes a magnetic core to ensure that the 100 millionth click feels just as crispy as the very first.

The new Prime Mini line-up is available now at SteelSeries.com, priced from $59.99 to $129.99 USD.