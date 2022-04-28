“NBA 2K22” Added To Xbox Game Pass

2K has announced that its NBA 2K22 title has been added to Xbox Game Pass.

Beginning today (April 28), Xbox Games Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service, has added 2K’s NBA 2K22, allowing users to jump into the title’s best-in-class gameplay, competitive and community online features, and more through one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and basketball culture.

Players will be able to jump right away into a variety of modes including MyCAREER, The City and MyTEAM, which is currently in Season 6 – Zero Gravity.



Join Xbox Game Pass here.