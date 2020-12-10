2K Introduces “NBA Supercard” Available For Mobile Devices

2K today announced a new mobile collectible card battle game this week called “NBA SuperCard”, featuring iconic NBA and WNBA superstars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Candace Parker.

The game brings real world courts and authentic basketball action to the popular card battle genre, with more than 350 collectible NBA and WNBA cards at launch and more to come, five tiers of cards, multiple modes such as Quick Game and Champions and weekly live opportunities to receive exclusive cards and deals and more, NBA SuperCard is where NBA collectible card action meets the hardwood.

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar, Karl-Anthony Towns, will serve as the face of NBA SuperCard. “I can’t wait to be the first cover athlete on NBA SuperCard,” said Towns. “With more of my fans engaging with the NBA on their phones, this is an exciting way to get your basketball fix before the season tips off.”

The very first season of NBA SuperCard will launch with several exciting features and add new updates in the coming months, such as:

Weekly events and limited edition cards;

New packs and pack types;

New card tiers;

Exclusive sales and one-time deals;

New players and rookies;

Additional event types;

Crafting materials and customized card creation;

Collectibles System and popular modes brought over from MyNBA2K.

NBA SuperCard is available today for free on the Apple App Store* and Google Play Store*.