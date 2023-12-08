CASETiFY Launches NARUTO Collection Inspired by the Iconic Anime

Tech accessory brand CASTiFY has released its first-ever collaboration with NARUTO, one of the most impactful anime beloved by a worldwide audience.

Priority waitlist is now open in order to be the first one to shop the

collection on December 6th. CASETiFY Gold and Silver members can enjoy early access 2 days prior to the collection’s official launch on December 13th.

The NARUTO x CASETiFY collection fuses military themes and contemporary living on sleek, stylish designs alongside NARUTO’s emblematic motifs and characters. Highlights of this collection include the limited-edition Akatsuki Cloud Collectible AirPods Case which will be launched at the later time of January 2024, the forehead protector-themed AirPods Case, as well as the Utility Phone Strap with kunai (not intended to be used as a real weapon!), allowing customers to immerse themselves in the world of NARUTO by sporting their allegiance to the Hidden Leaf Village.

The collection offers a wide selection of designs for CASETiFY’s range of smartphone cases, including popular characters and their techniques on our popular Mirror Case. Cases also feature images of Sasuke and Minato specifically created for this collaboration. The lineup includes other artwork depicting fan-favorite symbols including the cloud representing Akatsuki.

Photo courtesy of CASETiFY

Furthermore, a special campaign will be held to give away stickers to CASETiFY’s Gold and Silver members who purchase collection items at the official CASETiFY online store or in stores. One set of stickers will be distributed per each product purchased. There will also be potential opportunities for general customers to receive stickers in stores.

The NARUTO x CASETiFY CoLab drops Dec. 13. By downloading the CASETiFY Co-Lab App, users will receive the latest Co-Lab news. The NARUTO x CASETiFY collection will be available for purchase on the App.