SOUNDBOKS Drops Their Lightest, Most Portable Bluetooth Speaker Yet: the SOUNDBOKS Go

Emerging audio company SOUNDBOKS announces the launch of the SOUNDBOKS Go Speaker, built for durability, transportability, and connectivity.

Drastically smaller and lighter than its predecessors, the SOUNDBOKS Go is designed for easy transport without compromising the quality sound, extended battery life, and connectivity the company is known for.

“SOUNDBOKS is building social music experiences that connect us in a powerful, more transformative way,” said co-founder Jesper Theil Thomsen. “The SOUNDBOKS Go provides a new level of sound performance that has not been seen in the current bluetooth speaker market with a speaker of this size. We are redefining what it means to be together and how we can share musical experiences without being in the same room.”

The new SOUNDBOKS Go weighs under 20 pounds, features two 72-watt continuous class D amplifiers, concert level volume, and TeamUP wireless connectivity with up to 4 nearby SOUNDBOKS (Gen 3) or Go speakers. SOUNDBOKS Go also boasts a swappable battery that offers up to 40 hours of listening on a single charge, and customizable sound profiles that enable listeners to adjust the audio based on the size and location of the space.

Alongside this release, SOUNDBOKS introduces DIREKT, a curated live audio streaming experience for those who want to immerse themselves in live music wherever they go. DIREKT will offer its first full release live streams in April 2022. DIREKT will be available exclusively for both SOUNDBOKS Gen 3 and SOUNDBOKS Go owners.

The SOUNDBOKS Go experience also introduces SOUNDBOKS mobile app. Doubling as a remote control for the SOUNDBOKS Go, the mobile app offers customizable sound profiles, a bluetooth lock, and better control and security for the speaker. In addition, users will receive regular software updates and performance upgrades through the app.

SOUNDBOKS Go is available now online for $699 USD.