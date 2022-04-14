Skullcandy & Doritos Team Up For Joint 4/20 Collaboration

Headphones brand Skullcandy has released a joint collaboration with Doritos in honor of 4/20.

The tasteful limited-edition drop reimagines Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds, with the pocket-sized offering taking on a nacho cheese aesthetic reminiscent of a Doritos chip.

The first 100 customers to snag a pair of the exclusive buds will receive a limited-edition Skullcandy x Doritos dust tray.

“It’s no secret, there’s a more intense hunger for snacks and tracks on what has become a legitimately recognized cultural holiday, and we’re stoked to be feeding that,” said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. “Skullcandy and Doritos are proud to support those who are boldly themselves. We’re excited for 4/20 enthusiasts to pop in their buds, sink into the couch and get lost in the music.”

Each package of the 4/20 Skullcandy x Doritos Dime true wireless buds are hand-numbered for exclusivity and feature the unmistakable Doritos Nacho Cheese print in blazing Doritos Orange or Doritos Red colorways.

The Skullcandy x Doritos collaboration is available now, exclusively on Skullcandy.com.