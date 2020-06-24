Dash Radio & Nothin’ But Net Partner With NBA 2K League

Dash Radio and the Nothin’ But Net channel (“NBN”) announced this week a multiyear collaborative relationship with the NBA 2K League to launch the first digital radio livestream of NBA 2K League games.

Kicking off Tuesday (June 30), Dash Radio and the Nothin’ But Net channel have worked to develop radio coverage featuring curated content covering the NBA 2K League. Via the partnership, the 24/7 basketball‑focused NBN channel — powered by Dash Radio — will provide live coverage of NBA 2K League games, tournaments and playoffs during a one-hour show every Wednesday and Thursday hosted by Aaron Groshong and entitled. “The NBA 2K League Show.” There will also be live postgame shows hosted by Groshong and Kevin Draves entitled “NBA 2K League Show GGs.” Both shows will feature interviews with players, league personnel and other league personalities.

“We are excited to announce this partnership and think the synergies between Dash Radio and the NBA 2K League create an extremely compelling and original way for consumers to place themselves at the intersection of sports, gaming culture, and music” said DJ Skee, Founder, Dash Radio.

“From the inception of the NBA 2K League, Dash Radio and the Nothin’ But Net channel have provided weekly coverage, player interviews and analysis surrounding the NBA 2K League. Today is a culmination of our collective efforts to support esports and the NBA 2K League,” said Nothin’ But Net Founder and Host, Aaron Groshong.

Nothin’ But Net will broadcast primarily from the Dash Radio studio in Los Angeles. The goal of this coverage is to create a collaborative place for Dash Radio talent to showcase the NBA 2K League and its 23 teams and allow NBA 2K League fans to experience the league on a free digital platform. Fans and listeners will be able to interact with the channel through social media and the Dash Radio app.

For more info or to sign up for a free subscription, visit DashRadio.com/NothinButNet or download the Dash Radio app for iOS or Google Play.