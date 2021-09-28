“NBA​​ 2K Mobile Season 4” Brings NBA Action On the Go

2K today announced Season 4 of NBA® 2K Mobile, one of 2K’s flagship mobile titles with more than 28.5 million downloads to date.

Season 4 brings a new Courtside Pass to unlock exclusive rewards, updated player likenesses and jerseys, card stats to reflect the upcoming NBA season, and so much more.

Players can build their NBA all-star teams, advance their basketball careers, and slam dunk on console-quality graphics – all on the go. On top of more new ways to jump into the action, including:

Updated 2021-22 rosters and teams. Players can explore hundreds of new NBA Basketball Cards from current NBA players and icons, such as Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, and Luka Doncic, to all-time NBA All-Stars like Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, and Vince Carter;

‘The Stat Line’ that offers rewards for taking specific action in-game. Additional player modes include 3-on-3, 5-on-5, real-time NBA PvP multiplayer matchups, MyPLAYER customization, and more;

A new limited-timed event, Power Cap, will kick off in October and let players show off their front-office skills by strategically selecting cards across five different leagues to top the leaderboard and earn Event Points, Milestone Awards, and much more.

And coming soon, the Courtside Pass provides a front-row seat to the best basketball plays and lets players collect premium rewards throughout the new NBA season;

To play, download the free NBA 2K Mobile app for Apple devices Android 8+ (Android 9.0 recommended).