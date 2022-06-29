2K Unveils “NBA 2K22 Season 8: ‘Chase Greatness’” With SHAQ

2K revealed this week an in-depth look at Season 8 of NBA 2K22, dubbed “Chase Greatness” and featuring Shaquille O’Neal as the headline athlete.

The new season launches Friday (July 1). Players will chase glory and athletic brilliance for six weeks while earning new rewards along the way, as well as celebrate the historic legacy of SHAQ. There’s also a brand new theme, new rewards, and Signature Challenges to complete throughout the quest for greatness.

updates include:

MyCAREER introduces new courts, new apparel, new rewards, and more. Players who reach Level 30 can zip around The City and Cancha Del Mar in an all-new Slime Skin for their Go-Karts, and Level 40 players can dash through MyCAREER in a brand new pair of Dash2K I winged shoes. Additionally, players can deck themselves out in Season 8’s all-gold NBA Finals-themed gear, including Gold Goggles, Gold Basketball Jersey, Gold Long Shorts, Gold Arm Sleeve, Gold Hat, Gold Tee, and a Gold Suit;

introduces new courts, new apparel, new rewards, and more. Players who reach Level 30 can zip around The City and Cancha Del Mar in an all-new Slime Skin for their Go-Karts, and Level 40 players can dash through MyCAREER in a brand new pair of Dash2K I winged shoes. Additionally, players can deck themselves out in Season 8’s all-gold NBA Finals-themed gear, including Gold Goggles, Gold Basketball Jersey, Gold Long Shorts, Gold Arm Sleeve, Gold Hat, Gold Tee, and a Gold Suit; MyTEAM this Season will focus on​​ some of the players who have made the biggest impact on the community over the last decade. Additionally, this Season adds End Game Jokic, Invincible Dr. J in Token Market, Invincible Dominique Wilkins as a reward for 2000 wins in Triple Threat, and more. Updates also include a Kobe and Shaq Pack at launch and brand new signature challenges centered around AI, Kobe, MJ, and LeBron. Lastly, a final Domination tier will be added to MyTEAM, where players can compete for End Game James Harden;

this Season will focus on​​ some of the players who have made the biggest impact on the community over the last decade. Additionally, this Season adds End Game Jokic, Invincible Dr. J in Token Market, Invincible Dominique Wilkins as a reward for 2000 wins in Triple Threat, and more. Updates also include a Kobe and Shaq Pack at launch and brand new signature challenges centered around AI, Kobe, MJ, and LeBron. Lastly, a final Domination tier will be added to MyTEAM, where players can compete for End Game James Harden; The W* features former WNBA stars-turned coaches in Sheri Sam and Taj McWilliams-Franklin. In Season 8, players can lean on their basketball expertise and knowledge to reach the Hall of Fame tier to be rewarded with their contacts, including a Takeover Perk Picker. Players can also earn 2K Breakthrough Gear, an Extra Point Badge, 4,000 total VC, a Seasonal Clothing Bundle, and exclusive W Gear.

First Fridays this Season feature a wide range of tracks from Low Profile x CASUAL. Low Profile, a women-owned music licensing and consultancy agency that has expanded to include the CASUAL record label, keeps an intentionally curated but eclectic roster of established, well-known artists and exciting new acts waiting to be discovered, and this season’s Soundtrack update will showcase 13 tracks from its catalog. Check out the list of songs below and at Club 2K:

this Season feature a wide range of tracks from Low Profile x CASUAL. Low Profile, a women-owned music licensing and consultancy agency that has expanded to include the CASUAL record label, keeps an intentionally curated but eclectic roster of established, well-known artists and exciting new acts waiting to be discovered, and this season’s Soundtrack update will showcase 13 tracks from its catalog. Check out the list of songs below and at Club 2K: Teddi Gold – The Floor Is Lava ft. Coolio;

Saba – Stop That;

Alex Frankel – Still Got It (Choices Remix);

Deaton Chris Anthony – Das Right;

Jany Green – Lost In Love;

Xeno_ – Heterodyne;

Xan Griffin – Lightly ft. Lani Rose;

Carneyval & Goldman – I’M IN LA;

Masego – You Gon’ Learn Some Jazz Today;

Bravo & Immortal Girlfriend – Atlantis;

AV Dummy – Commercial Street;

Carneyval – Shake Your Hips!;

Saba – MOST;

2K Beats: The Search , NBA 2K’s annual international contest to discover the next up-and-coming artists, teamed up with SoundCloud this year to select the 20 winning tracks to be added to the NBA 2K22 The first wave of winners was announced last month, and you can check out the last 10 tracks being added to the game for Season 8 below and listen to them now on SoundCloud. Additionally, find out more about the second wave of winning artists here:

, NBA 2K’s annual international contest to discover the next up-and-coming artists, teamed up with SoundCloud this year to select the 20 winning tracks to be added to the The first wave of winners was announced last month, and you can check out the last 10 tracks being added to the game for Season 8 below and listen to them now on SoundCloud. Additionally, find out more about the second wave of winning artists here: NYNE – Villain (Produced by Hamley);

AR Immortal – Oski;

tyler coolidge – “SLOW BURNER”;

SAMMY STANZA – “Saints & Sinners” featuring MAL-THA-MND;

Trey Wavey – Power to Heal;

DAVEYTHEGREAT – Rebellious Subjects, Enemies of Progress;

TT(TopTier) – Step Up;

Martian – I Know;

Josh! – Dope;

MvkeyyJ – Gimmie Dat (feat. Aklesso).

NBA 2K22 is available now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. For more information, visit the NBA 2K22 official website.