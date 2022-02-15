Skullcandy Collaborates With Budweiser For Limited Edition Wireless Headphones Collection

Audio brand Skullcandy has announced the release of a limited edition collection of headphones and earbuds in collaboration with Budweiser.

The drop is comprised of the Skullcandy fan-favorites Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones and Indy Evo, Sesh Evo and Dime True Wireless Earbuds, redesigned with an aesthetic unique to the partnership.

“Skullcandy and Budweiser believe in the full-senders, the deep-track listeners and those that don’t just live life but embrace it – this collaboration is for them,” said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. “We thought it only fitting to design some of our true wireless fan favorites with Budweiser’s iconic stylings. The result is a drop that will make you want to crack open a cold one, enjoy responsibly and turn up the volume.”

The four collaborative headphones feature a black and red colorway with the signature Skullcandy Skull adorned with the Budweiser crown. The combination of reflective, transparent materials and color choices play with light to encapsulate a youthful spirit.

Tech specs tied for each of the Skullcandy x Budweiser collab headphones and earbuds include:

Skullcandy x Budweiser Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones

$209.99 MSRP

● 40 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

● Crusher Adjustable Sensory Bass and Personal Sound via Skullcandy App

● Call, Track and Volume Control via Touch Controls

● Built-in Tile Finding Technology

● Flat-Folding and Collapsible

Skullcandy x Budweiser Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds

$79.99 MSRP

● Up to 30 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

● IP55 Sweat, Water And Dust Resistant

● Call, Track and Volume Control via Touch Controls and Ability to Use Either Bud Solo

● Music, movie and podcast EQ modes

● Built-in Tile Technology

Skullcandy x Budweiser Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds

$59.99 MSRP

● Up to 24 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

● IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant

● Call, Track and Volume Control via Touch Controls with Ability to Use Either Bud Solo

● Music, Movie and Podcast EQ Modes

● Built-in Tile Technology

Skullcandy x Budweiser Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$34.99 MSRP

● Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life

● Full Suite of Media Controls on the Buds with Ability to Use Either Bud Solo

● Auto On/Connect with Secure, Noise-Isolating Fit

● IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance

● Micro-USB Charging Case with Snap Lid and Integrated Lanyard

The Skullcandy x Budweiser limited-edition collection is available now worldwide, exclusively at Skullcandy.com.