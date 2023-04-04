Skullcandy Celebrates 4/20 With Limited Strain Headphones

Audio brand Skullcandy has announced the release of limited-edition Grind HAZE True Wireless Earbuds inspired by the legendary Indica-dominant Purple Haze strain in celebration of 4/20.

The drop celebrates increasing acceptance of the cannabis lifestyle with a display-worthy look that exudes a kick-back-and-chill vibe.

“From dirtbags with dirtweed to a full-blown lifestyle movement, cannabis culture has come a long way and Skullcandy has been there for it all,” said Derek Steiner, director of global brand partnerships, Skullcandy. “Leaning on the iconic Purple Haze strain for inspiration, it’s no coincidence our 420 limited-edition Grind HAZE buds look good enough to smoke. They also pass the vibe check thanks to hands-free voice control, which makes it easy to maintain a chill atmosphere while mellowing out to a relaxed playlist.”

The 420-focused Grind HAZE True Wireless Earbuds are backed by Skullcandy’s voice-driven platform, Skull-iQ™. With a simple “Hey Skullcandy” command, users can play or pause content, accept or reject calls, launch Spotify and more, all without lifting a finger–doesn’t get much more mellow than that. Plus, over-the-air updates provide the freshest features as soon as they’re available.

Photo courtesy of Skullcandy

The limited-edition Grind HAZE True Wireless Earbuds give off a “buds in a jar” display-worthy look enhanced by a clear-color, smoked gray case. The “Haze” colorway features a silvery, sage green coloring with a luxuriant texture and is enhanced by purple accents and striking orange highlights, reminiscent of the iconic Purple Haze strain that is undoubtedly going to take center stage this 420 holiday.

The exclusive buds are available for $89.99 MSRP on Skullcandy.com.