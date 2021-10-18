“PGA TOUR 2K21” BALLER EDITION Just Dropped

Players who missed their tee times have another opportunity to join their crews on the back nine with the PGA TOUR® 2K21 Baller Edition.

The new edition is packed with bonus content and dripping with swag.

“Baller Edition” includes the base game, all previously released DLC courses and game modes, an assortment of the hottest gear from Clubhouse Pass Season One, holiday gear, novelty putters, and the Golden Touch Pack featuring a gold putter and driver. The Baller Edition also features the 2K/adidas CODECHAOS MyPLAYER Pack featuring adidas CODECHAOS BOA® golf shoes and custom 2K/adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants, and tour hat, designed by adidas Golf exclusively for PGA TOUR 2K21.

The content included offers a significant value, available for an MSRP of $79.99. For players who already own the base game and would like to enjoy all the Baller Edition bonus content, the Baller Pack will be available for an MSRP of $24.99. The PUMA Swag Pack and Callaway Club Drop Pack, featuring brand-specific clothes and gear, will also be available for an MSRP of $9.99 each.

PGA TOUR® 2K21 Baller Edition is currently available worldwide in digital format for the PS4 console, Xbox One consoles, including the Xbox One X, and Windows PC via Steam.