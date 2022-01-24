Building the Best Stereo System Money Can Buy

The pandemic has seen some changes to the music industry, and how consumers enjoy listening to their favorite artists. Clearly, lockdowns and social restrictions made a huge impact on live performances, and who could attend. Recorded music, however, was affected more positively.

Sales of vinyl, and even cassettes, have risen recently as fans seek out other forms of recorded music. However, streaming is still the big winner, it appears.

The World Economic Forum reports that streaming has risen from 9% to become 47% of the music industry’s revenues in just six years. It is plain then that people are still enjoying music as much as before, except in different formats.

One thing hasn’t changed during recent years; audiophiles still need some device to listen to music on. For many, this means buying separate components for the best system. For others, it is buying a ready-made sound system.

Understanding what system to purchase though, is the big issue, and which components are needed, if you go that route.

What does buying the best sound system mean?

For some people, buying the best sound system will mean having a huge budget. One example of this is if you wanted the world’s most expensive speakers.

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the Acapella Spharon Excalibur speakers are at $325000, the most expensive speakers that money can buy. Actually, though, some limited edition models sold for far more.

Yet, is this really necessary for getting a worthy sound system for your home?

Unless you have the best hearing in the world, you probably don’t need the most expensive components. The best sound system money could buy will mean something different to different individuals.

Where should you look for your audio system purchases?

Knowing where to look for audio components or sound systems will go a long way to deciding if you end up with the best you can. You could walk into any electronics retailer and walk out with a micro-system today, but did you get the best advice?

Find audio specialists run by audiophiles such as SoundImports if you need to get technical advice. A high street retailer may not have staff that is that knowledgeable when it comes to audio equipment. This is because these retailers sell a huge range of products from toasters to fridges.

Similarly, you could find a high street audio specialist, but check that they aren’t licensed to only one or two brands. You want to be able to get unbiased advice on your potential purchases.

This may mean looking at some audiophile forums. Here you will find audio fanatics who will only be too happy to tell you why you shouldn’t buy passive speakers, or which DAC is best.

How do you decide what to purchase?

The biggest mistake you could make when deciding what to put into your sound system is buying too much. You don’t need the biggest speakers unless you live in a mansion. You may not need every component under the sun.

Consider what kinds of music you enjoy listening to. Also, consider how you listen to that music. Do you like high-resolution lossless files? Or, are you enjoying a vinyl revival?

You will also need to take a look around your room. How big is the space you are planning to install your stereo system in?

Also, think about your budget. When it comes to the spending habits of the millennial generation, it is clear many purchases are made online. Perhaps your budget would better suit an online retailer that offers discounts compared to your local store.

So, what are the actual components needed?

As mentioned above, you may not need all the components that you will see when you go browsing.

Below are a few components that you may want to consider though.

Turntable

You may have read somewhere that vinyl is having some kind of a small resurgence. Sales of vinyl are shooting up when compared to those of CDs, which are disappearing rapidly.

The Rega Planar 3 is a stylish, simple-looking, turntable that will satisfy most people’s needs.

Music streamer

Of course, you may be far more interested in digital formats rather than analog. A music streamer such as the NAD C 658 might be right up your street. These devices aren’t always exactly cheap, but they do have some advantages.

A music streamer should have a DAC built-in along with preamplification. This means doing away with one or two other components and having a minimal system.

They are also able to connect to other components such as a NAS which allows storage of all your digital files.

Amplifier

This is necessary if you are going to be having passive speakers. An amplifier increases the electronic (music) signal so that the speakers can output audio.

DAC

A digital to analog converter. This lets you plug in devices such as smartphones and play digital files on your system.

CD players and radios

You may still have a vast CD collection that you are unwilling to ditch. If you want a CD player then there are still great options from Marantz and Technics today.

Similarly, don’t let current trends stop you from adding the components you would like. If you wish to have an FM or DAB receiver, then there are still manufacturers out there.

Putting together a minimal sound system

One way to put together a really good system for the money you have is to make it minimal.

If you have a turntable with an internal preamp, you could plug it straight into a pair of active speakers. By doing so, you could reduce your system to basically two components.

Sticking with just a music streamer, a CD player, or a turntable means that more money can be spent on the source of your choice. And, you could make the best speakers possible.

How difficult is it to make your own speakers?

Many audio specialists now stock DIY parts. This can mean a selection of amplifier plates and tweeters. A good audio specialist will stock everything you need to make custom speakers.

There is great joy to be had from making your own speakers, as well as getting the best you can for your budget.

Audio specialists will have the best components from ICEpower and SEAS, amongst other brands. These can be bought and assembled to make speakers of far higher quality than you will find in a store.

Does the thought of manufacturing your own cabinets, and buying every component separately scare you? If so, then consider DIY speaker kits. This is a lighter way to experience the pleasure of building speakers, without the need for carpentry skills.

Summary

The way people are listening to music keeps evolving, but the popularity still grows. These days even sports brands are breaking into the audio industry with Adidas bringing out their own wireless headphones.

However, for many, the true pleasure lies in a good home sound system still. While solid headphones can certainly bring great musical pleasure, custom-made speakers are hard to beat.

To make the best audio system money can buy, decide what you need very carefully. Select just the components you need, and get the best within your budget. But don’t ever scrimp on the speakers. If you can, make your own to get better value and sound.