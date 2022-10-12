Acer Unleashes its First Gaming Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE

Electronics brand Acer has just launches its first gaming Chromebook – the Acer Chromebook 516 GE.

It’s designed with everything needed to enjoy cloud gaming and at an affordable price point. Features include:

Stunning game visuals on its ultra-smooth high-resolution 16-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) IPS display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate for high FPS gameplay.

The new Chromebook supports the highest performance tier of NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW game-streaming service

RGB keyboard w/ anti-ghosting keyboard and DTS audio elevates game play

Powered by 12 th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P and i7-1260P processors

Gen Intel Core i5-1240P and i7-1260P processors Includes a RJ-45 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet LAN port for a stable and super-fast cloud gaming experience. It also includes fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E and the latest ports.

“The Acer Chromebook 516 GE sets the stage for a new era of Chromebooks with the focus squarely on gaming; it combines the ideal collection of gaming hardware, game-streaming support for NVIDIA GeForce NOW’s top tier and easy access to popular game titles from the leading cloud gaming platforms,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Chromebooks have secured their position as an indispensable tool for education, work, entertainment and personal productivity, so now it’s time to have more fun.”

“We’re excited for the Acer Chromebook 516 GE to reach the hands of eager gamers. Between the incredible mix of easy-to-use software and great hardware built for smooth cloud gaming experiences, we think this device will be game-changing for those looking for a way to play their favorite games with a hassle-free, smooth, and high-fidelity experience,” said Chris Daniel, Director of Product for the ChromeOS Platform, Google.

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE ensures a stable and super-fast connection for an uninterrupted Cloud gaming experience with its RJ-45 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet LAN port. In addition, fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E makes it a powerful on-the-go device to stay connected while enjoying the latest Cloud games. The Chromebook features the latest connectivity ports for connecting to larger displays and more, including dual USB Type C, USB Type A, HDMI, and Bluetooth 5.2 enabling wire-free accessory connections.

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE’s long 9-hour battery ensures the continued enjoyment of gaming. The Chromebook also features a full HD flare-reducing webcam with temporal noise reduction technology to increase visual fidelity. The dual microphones complement the quad speakers to ensure high-quality input matches the audio output.

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE laptop releases in October will be available in the United States in October starting at $649.99 USD; in EMEA in December starting at EUR 999.