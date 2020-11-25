“NBA 2K21” MyTEAM Season 3 Launches Today

2K announced this week that NBA 2K is releasing the next season of MyTEAM for NBA 2K21 on all consoles.
The releases continues the debut season structure in the franchise’s history. In the season of giving, MyTEAM Season 3 is giving you tons of new players, challenges, rewards and more.
New content for MyTEAM Season 3 includes:
- A new level 40 prize: Galaxy Opal Dwyane Wade. There will be 45 total levels this season, with extra prizes through levels 41-45;
- New Triple Threat and 5v5 ‘Spotlight Challenges’ with current and former NBA stars;
- New ‘Shaq Signature Challenge’ puts players in the 2000 Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Western Conference Finals, with a grand prize HOF Badge inspired by Shaq and Diamond Shoe;
- New ‘Season of Giving’ packs featuring Pink Diamond Headliners in each pack. Collect all the headliners to earn Galaxy Opal Wilt Chamberlain;
- New Galaxy Opal Baron Davis reward after completing select events and challenges;
- MyTEAM Black Friday deals, 12 Days of Giving leading into the NBA Season Restart on December 22, deals and more.