Skullcandy Collabs With Pit Viper For Limited Collection

Skullcandy has released a limited-edition collaboration with Pit Viper, infusing 90’s nostalgia into our true wireless favorites.

The limited-edition Grind, Push Active and Dime true wireless earbuds feature a futuristic yet vintage-inspired neon pink, purple and blue colorway. Skullcandy took inspiration from one of Pit Viper’s popular colorways, “Midnight,” while incorporating signature Pit Viper elements, including splatter paint, iridium lenses and distinguishable color combinations.

Skullcandy x Pit Viper Grind True Wireless Earbuds

Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology™

Hands-free voice control

Up to 40 hours total battery + wireless charging

IP55 sweat and water resistant

Update features with the Skullcandy app

Built-in Tile® finding technology

Skullcandy x Pit Viper Push Active True Wireless Earbuds

Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology

Hands-free voice control

Up to 44 hours total battery + rapid charge

IP55 sweat and water resistant

Flexible, over-ear hooks for a secure, exercise-focused fit

Update features with the Skullcandy App

Built-in Tile® finding technology

Skullcandy x Pit Viper Dime True Wireless Earbuds