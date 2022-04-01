Skullcandy Collabs With Pit Viper For Limited Collection

Skullcandy has released a limited-edition collaboration with Pit Viper, infusing 90’s nostalgia into our true wireless favorites.
The limited-edition Grind, Push Active and Dime true wireless earbuds feature a futuristic yet vintage-inspired neon pink, purple and blue colorway. Skullcandy took inspiration from one of Pit Viper’s popular colorways, “Midnight,” while incorporating signature Pit Viper elements, including splatter paint, iridium lenses and distinguishable color combinations.
Skullcandy x Pit Viper Grind True Wireless Earbuds
- Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology™
- Hands-free voice control
- Up to 40 hours total battery + wireless charging
- IP55 sweat and water resistant
- Update features with the Skullcandy app
- Built-in Tile® finding technology
Skullcandy x Pit Viper Push Active True Wireless Earbuds
- Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology
- Hands-free voice control
- Up to 44 hours total battery + rapid charge
- IP55 sweat and water resistant
- Flexible, over-ear hooks for a secure, exercise-focused fit
- Update features with the Skullcandy App
- Built-in Tile® finding technology
Skullcandy x Pit Viper Dime True Wireless Earbuds
- Up to 12 hours of battery life
- Full suite of media controls on the buds with ability to use either bud solo
- Auto on/connect with secure, noise-isolating fit
- IPX4 sweat and water resistance
- Micro-USB charging case with snap lid and integrated lanyard