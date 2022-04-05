The Ultimate Off-Road Experience: Check Out The Trailer For “SnowRunner”

Focus Entertainment has announced the upcoming release of its new-gen console title, SnowRunner, an off-road simulation by Focus alongside Saber Interactive.

With the power of the newest console generation, players can navigate the massively diverse terrain of SnowRunner’s biomes in up to 4K UHD and 60 FPS. Watch as nature and the elements come to life as you spin the wheels across mud, snow, ice and rivers to complete deliveries and explore the open world solo, or with up to 3 friends regardless of what platform they play on thanks to full crossplay support.

SnowRunner is currenty available for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will release for the PS5 and Xbox Series on May 31st. Pre-order now at Amazon.com.