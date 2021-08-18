First Look at NBA 2K22 Player Ratings

2K has unveiled the first NBA 2K22 Player Ratings, as well as first look screenshots, highlighting the top rated players across the NBA.

The first NBA 2K22 Player Ratings to be unveiled include Luka Dončić (94), Kevin Durant (96), Steph Curry (96), Giannis Antetokounmpo (96), Khris Middleton (88), Jrue Holiday (85) and Nikola Jokić (95), with many more to come on social media throughout the day on August 18.

Later in the day, NBA 2K22 will unveil all of the player ratings grouped by Top 10 Rated Players, Top 5 3PT Shooters, Top 5 Rookies, Top 5 Dunkers, Top Jordan Brand Players and more. And celebrating 25 years of the WNBA, 2K will also introduce Candace Parker’s rating (93) and the top 5 WNBA players: Breanna Stewart (95), A’ja Wilson (94), Jonquel Jones (94), and Brittney Griner (93).

NBA 2K22 will be released on September 10 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Pre-order now at Amazon.com.