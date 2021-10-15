The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is Really Happening!

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge

Microsoft has officially announced that the Xbox Series X “Mini Fridge” is a real thing and is happening!

Last year, memes circulated social media about the fridge-like share of the brand’s new Xbox Series X console. Microsoft played along, delivering an E3 announcement calling it “the world’s most powerful mini fridge” with “Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture.” Microsoft even gave away a full-sized, Series X-shaped fridge last year.

Now, the Xbox Mini Fridge has come to fruition, as the Microsoft has officially announced a pre-order for the “Mini Fridge”, which launches next week.

  • Xbox Series X Mini Fridge
It will be able to hold up to 12 cans of drinks, and has two shelves inside the door designed to hold snacks. It even has a USB port to charge devices, and also comes equipped with a DC power adapter so it can be portable.

The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge will be available for pre-order on October 19th in the US, UK, Canada and Europe for $99.99. It is expected to ship at some point in December.

