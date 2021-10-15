The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is Really Happening!

Microsoft has officially announced that the Xbox Series X “Mini Fridge” is a real thing and is happening!

Last year, memes circulated social media about the fridge-like share of the brand’s new Xbox Series X console. Microsoft played along, delivering an E3 announcement calling it “the world’s most powerful mini fridge” with “Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture.” Microsoft even gave away a full-sized, Series X-shaped fridge last year.

Now, the Xbox Mini Fridge has come to fruition, as the Microsoft has officially announced a pre-order for the “Mini Fridge”, which launches next week.

It will be able to hold up to 12 cans of drinks, and has two shelves inside the door designed to hold snacks. It even has a USB port to charge devices, and also comes equipped with a DC power adapter so it can be portable.

The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge will be available for pre-order on October 19th in the US, UK, Canada and Europe for $99.99. It is expected to ship at some point in December.