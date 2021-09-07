“NBA 2K22” Unveils New Ways to Explore the All-New City

2K has revealed an in-depth look at the updates coming to “The City” in NBA® 2K22.

The game mode features a vibrant basketball community, a variety of rewards and activities, and a fresh new MyCAREER story with an original quest-driven narrative, cutscenes, and vibe that all takes place within The City.

Updates in The City in NBA 2K22 include:

New City Quests will be solo ventures for players to experiment with their careers off the court, from becoming a fashion mogul to a rap icon;

An increased population will make The City feel as if it’s teeming with life, featuring new NPCs to fully bring the world around you together;

Ability to upgrade your crib – such as a penthouse with a zipline to take you directly to specific courts – as a player’s home plays a part in MyCAREER as a location where coaches and friends will give players new quests;

Explore new buildings added to The City, including a matchmaking building and Club 2K, where players can access music from some of the hottest labels that drop with every Season;

Rewards include new ways to get around The City, such as Go-Karts and Inline Skates, new emotes, intros and outros, animations, customized name plates and more.

Additionally, The Neighborhood is returning. This year, you can set sail aboard the “Cancha del Mar”; from the lobby to the top deck, each level of the ship is designed to offer various hoops activities. Also, Seasons will offer exciting new Excursions that take place in tropical and recognizable locales, with every Season providing fresh content, new rewards, and unique events for engagement.

For more details on what’s new in The City and The Neighborhood for NBA 2K22, check out the latest Courtside Report.

NBA 2K22 is currently scheduled for release on September 10 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, NBA 2K22 will be released on September 10. Pre-order now at Amazon.com.