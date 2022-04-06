2K Announces NBA 2K22 Season 6: “Zero Gravity”

2K today revealed an in-depth look at Season 6 coming to NBA 2K22, set to drop Friday, April 8.

In Season 6: “Zero Gravity”, players can stake their claim in The City and the Cancha Del Mar by competing against formidable opponents from around the world, finishing cosmic challenges and earning celestial rewards.

NBA 2K22 Season 6: “Zero Gravity” will take fans out of this world and on a stellar journey, featuring rising star Jayson Tatum and his otherworldly ascent toward greatness, along with an incredibly rare Dark Matter Dirk Nowitzki card for those who reach the top Collector Level in MyTEAM. Season 6 brings many exciting new updates to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W Online* that players can enjoy, including:

MyCAREER introduces new environments and a new Level 40 Bunny Mascot. Other rewards include Season 6 apparel, a BMX, a new animated item, and more. This Season also brings galactic events with TKO for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S and Power Up for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, NSW, and PC, where players can earn rewards and more;

MyTEAM offers Playoff Agendas, including all 20 teams, moments based on big playoff performances, a LVL 40 Dark Matter Josh Giddey, and more. Fans can also play to put their MyTEAM rosters over the top and collect 4,000 cards to redeem a Dark Matter Dirk Nowitzki Player Card and receive a Hall of Fame badge by acquiring all 80 badges in the game;

The W* returns for the WNBA's historic 25th season with all-new rewards, including new 2K Breakthrough Gear, an Extra Badge Point, VC, a Seasonal Clothing Bundle, and a Custom Green Release. Additionally, Season 6 gives players the opportunity to add WNBA legends Katie Smith and Cheryl Ford to their contact lists after reaching the Hall of Fame tier;

'First Fridays' features a collaboration between NBA 2K and COLORSxSTUDIOS, a new playlist of original recordings from A COLORS SHOW, with classic tracks from COLORS' global artist community including cuts from US rap star Smino, Belgian hip-hop artist Krisy, rising London talent ENNY, and more. The partnership will also premiere an episode of A COLORS SHOW with Oakland-based rapper GUAPDAD 4000, which is the first time a music video will be showcased in-game.

NBA 2K22 is available now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. For more information, visit the NBA 2K22 official website.