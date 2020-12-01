NBA 2K Announces First of its Kind Partnership with Kevin Durant

2K announced this week a unique partnership with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and his Thirty Five Ventures company.

In the new deal, KD will be the icon athlete for Season 3 of NBA 2K Mobile, the console-quality NBA experience on mobile, available for free download via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

As part of a long-term partnership, Durant and the Thirty Five Ventures team will collaborate with 2K on future game development, exclusive content, in-game merch and more. Durant’s sports business platform, The Boardroom, will also work with 2K on original content. Additionally, Durant’s charitable organization – the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation – and 2K’s charitable arm, 2K Foundations – will work together on future court renovations and other programming to inspire underprivileged youth around the world.

“I’ve been a fan of and worked with NBA 2K for years, so I’m thrilled to be the icon athlete of the NBA 2K Mobile app for Season 3,” said Kevin Durant. “In addition to representing the mobile experience, I’m honored to be working in partnership with 2K on the franchise and contributing to the development of the game and the 2K experience outside of the game.”



NBA 2K Mobile is back with Season 3 and includes:

Updated Look and Feel : Experience slick UI updates, numerous quality-of-life improvements, brand-new card designs and exclusive card themes. Players also have the chance to obtain new legendary players including Manu Ginobili and Bill Walton at launch, with more coming throughout the season;

: Experience slick UI updates, numerous quality-of-life improvements, brand-new card designs and exclusive card themes. Players also have the chance to obtain new legendary players including Manu Ginobili and Bill Walton at launch, with more coming throughout the season; New Event: King of the Court : Solo players can test their skills in the new multi-day tournament. Face off against seven opponents in a single elimination bracket to receive point rewards; win or lose the tournament and proceed to another bracket; and check out the global leaderboards that track points per bracket with rewards for players;

: Solo players can test their skills in the new multi-day tournament. Face off against seven opponents in a single elimination bracket to receive point rewards; win or lose the tournament and proceed to another bracket; and check out the global leaderboards that track points per bracket with rewards for players; New Card Themes : Access bi-weekly card themes starting December 1 that include No. 1 Draft Picks, Historic Greats, Seasonal and Holiday, other exclusive high-tiered themes released throughout the season and more;

: Access bi-weekly card themes starting December 1 that include No. 1 Draft Picks, Historic Greats, Seasonal and Holiday, other exclusive high-tiered themes released throughout the season and more; Additional Content: Players can also look forward to a new soundtrack, fresh MyPLAYER equipment added bi-weekly and fresh jerseys, courts and player ratings to reflect the upcoming NBA season.

To play, download the free NBA 2K Mobile app from the App Store and Google Play. Players with the current NBA 2K Mobile app will have their apps automatically update on December 1.