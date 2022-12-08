CLAE Collabs with KX Lab on First LA Produced Sneakers

KX Lab based in Los Angeles, opens up its shop to local footwear brand CLAE in its first ever partnership for an exclusive collaboration shoe made here in Los Angeles. The new “Louie” is the first sneaker from that partnership, which is a symbol for the streets of Los Angeles and the work put into a shoe made in America.

The CLAE Louie features a breathable knit upper for lightweight comfort and a secure fit, in addition to CLAE’s signature new Desert Track (DT) sole for durability and support. The upper is crafted from rPET (recycled polyester) yarns, which helps divert used plastic from landfills and oceans while requiring 59% less energy than virgin polyester. Its minimalist, one-piece construction is thoughtfully engineered to eliminate marginal waste and uses significantly fewer adhesives during the assembly process. Recycled components also accompany the Louie, including the shoe box and a 100% recycled Certified Global Standard (GRS) insole.

We recently got to tour KX Lab and get an inside look of exactly how CLAE and KX Lab teamed up together on their first product made in the lab. Located in the center of Los Angeles, KX Lab is a production facility that features cutting-edge knitting machines and modern technology to make the best, Made in America product possible. Being able to produce an entire shoe upper in less then 25 minutes is no easy feat either. Being faster isn’t their only specialty, with the ability to manufacture with utilizing 98% recycled materials for yarns, it’s a great way to cut waste produced by big manufacturing companies. KX Lab is open to teaming up with the latest and greatest out there and we’re excited to see what other products come from there.

CLAE’s Louie by KX Lab is available now at Clae.com in 3 colorways (blue, black, off-white olive), for $180 USD, in men’s whole sizes (7-12)