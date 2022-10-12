Dr. Martens x Rick Owens FW22 Collection Part One

Dr. Martens has reunited with fashion visionary Rick Owens for a FW22 collaborative collection that takes Dr. Martens’ most imposing boots to new heights through Owens’ larger-than-life, Brutalist-grunge aesthetic.

The non-conforming collection is comprised of the 1460 Quad RO Black Leather ($370 USD) and the 1918 RO Platinum Hair-On Lux ($750 USD). Building from the foundation of Dr. Martens’ signature 1460 and 1918 models, the styles artfully honor Owens’ exaggerated approach to footwear – supersizing and elevating every element of the boots to create striking silhouettes that are both utilitarian and refined.

Standing on a 2” Quad Retro sole, both styles maximize Dr. Martens’ distinct original models with the addition of heightened tongues, heavy side zips, and dramatic wrap-around laces. The 1460 8-eye boot presents a more subdued offering, incorporating jumbo contrast pearl laces and extra-wide eyelets. 1918 Rick Owens, meanwhile is classic Rick Owens maximalism – a towering silhouette constructed from platinum hair-on leather. Both models are finished with hardware in a dull-silver finish, black and pearl-colored heel loops, and Dr. Martens’ signature welt stitching.

“WHEN I WAS A TEEN AND BECOMING PHYSICALLY AWARE, I SAW HOW A TIGHTLY LACED ANKLE LEADING TO A BROAD, SOLIDLY PLANTED FOOT HAD A SIMPLE, MODEST, INDUSTRIAL MASCULINITY – ALMOST LIKE A CORSET BETWEEN A MUSCLED CALF AND A STURDY FOOT THAT ACTED AS A STOIC BALLAST. DM’S EXEMPLIFIED THIS BEST. I SAW THEM ON ALL THE GUYS FLYING THROUGH THE AIR AT THE SHOWS I WENT TO THEN… FEAR… BLACK FLAG… THE SCREAMERS… ALIEN SEX FIEND… DR. MARTENS BECAME A SYMBOL OF A RAW AND SWEATY VITALITY THAT I THOUGHT I MIGHT BE ABLE TO PULL OFF… AND FOR A MINUTE, I THINK I DID…,” says Owens in a statement. “COMING FULL CIRCLE TO PARTNER WITH DR. MARTENS 40 YEARS LATER LEADS ME TO LACING THEM WITH PEARL- COLORED COTTON LACES IN A GEOMETRIC PATTERN THAT I USE OFTEN AS A SYMBOL OF OUR ETERNAL COLLECTIVE SEARCH FOR RATIONAL ORDER; SIGNS OF HOPE AND AN AFFECTIONATE BLESSING ON THE PERPETUAL RECKLESSNESS OF YOUTH.”

The first installment of the Dr. Martens x Rick Owens collection releases in a full range of adult sizing on October 14th at drmartens.com, rickowens.eu, flagship stores and select partners.