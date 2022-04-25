Costa Del Mar Upgrades It’s Legacy Styles With New Pro Series

Costa Del Mar, the eyewear brand that has delivered color-enhancing polarized lenses for over three decades, has rolled out its new Pro Series collection, which gives its legacy styles pro-level upgrades.

The Reefton PRO and Tuna Alley PRO are more technical and angler-inspired, featuring Costa’s famed color-enhancing 580® lens, as well as many upgrades. These additions include fully-adjustable nose pads for a custom fit; a sweat management channel that helps move sweat and water away from your eyes; side shields to keep light from leaking in; improved hydrolite to help keep your sunglasses on your face, even while wet; and more.

Costa Reefton PRO

Price: $257 to $277

Named after the iconic New Zealand fishing town, Costa’s classic Reefton frame just got some serious PRO upgrades – SIX to be exact. The large frame loved by anglers now carries our new PRO Series fit and features to keep your frames locked in place and vision clear so you can focus on the fish. Sweat channels and eyewire drains move sweat and water away from your eyes, improved Hydrolite grip on the nose pad and ear piece keep your frames locked in place, the fully-adjustable and vented nose pad offers a customizable fit and helps reduce fogging, top hooding and side shields keep light from leaking in and metal keeper slots prevent your frames from going overboard. The polarized, color-enhancing 580 glass lens is scratch-resistant and cuts haze and blur for superior clarity and definition. The frame is built using Costa’s lightweight, plant-based Bio-Resin. Bio-Resin reduces the carbon footprint of each new frame and maintains the durability standards required for long days on the water. Updated styling for the Reefton PRO includes a larger lens size for increased field of view. The Reefton PRO brings next-level performance to anglers so they can stay out on the water longer and fish harder.

via Costa Del Mar

Tuna Alley PRO

Price: $257 to $277

As recognizable as the sandy shelves between islands in the Bahamas and giant Bluefin run each spring, Costa’s Tuna Alley comes with an updated style and PRO Series upgrades. This legacy frame features an updated vent system and six fish-spotting features to help you do it like the pros. Sweat channels and eyewire drains move sweat and water away from your eyes, improved Hydrolite grip on the nose pad and earpiece keep your frames locked in place, the fully-adjustable and vented nose pad offers a customizable fit and helps reduce fogging, top hooding, and side shields keep light from leaking in, and metal keeper slots prevent your frames from going overboard. The polarized, color-enhancing 580 glass lens is scratch-resistant and cuts haze and blur for superior clarity and definition. The frame is built using Costa’s lightweight, plant-based Bio-Resin. Bio-Resin reduces the carbon footprint of each new frame and maintains the durability standards required for long days on the water. In addition, the Tuna Alley’s famed vent design has been modernized and complemented by Hydrolite grip for a more secure fit. The new Tuna Alley PRO brings next-level performance to anglers so they can stay out on the water longer and fish harder.