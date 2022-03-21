REEF Partners With MLB For New Baseball Season

REEF re-ups with MLB for a new collection of beach-inspired footwear in anticipation of the new baseball season.

The brands have teamed up for a second year to bring baseball fans a new collection of sandals, following the success of the first collab last year. This time, REEF and MLB have expanded the men’s and women’s collections with new styles, additional team logos and a line for kids.

Three additional teams are added in the Fanning x MLB style, with a total of 10 team colors/logos to choose from. The kids’ lines will be available in Yankees, Cubs, Red Sox and Dodgers colorways.

“We’re thrilled that fans love REEF and MLB together as much as we do,” said Mike Jensen, President of REEF. “Our original goal with this partnership was to celebrate the way our brands bring people together, both at the beach and the baseball field. After the incredible success of our 2021 partnership, we’re expanding our teams and adding new styles for the whole family to enjoy wherever they like to celebrate summer.”

Coming later this season, REEF x MLB will be releasing a new women’s line with two new styles to complete your game day outfit – the women’s Stargazer x MLB and Cushion Vista x MLB! Both will be available in a variety of team colors and logos and offer varying styles and fits between a sleek, flip flop or a versatile slip-on sandal. If you love the men’s Fanning x MLB, get ready for the new REEF x MLB Fanning Slide. Stylish and the perfect addition to your outfit, the new Fanning Slide features easy on and off wear, plus all the comfort of the classic Fanning style – with of course the famous bottle opener included! These fan favorites feature a molded footbed, arch support, and an air bagged heel for cheering on your team throughout all nine innings. This style is complete with a water friendly synthetic strap that displays the team logo with a soft padded jersey lining for easy all-day wear and is available in ten team colors/logos.

The REEF x MLB collection is available now on REEF.com. The collections will also be available on MLBShop.com prior to Opening Day, April 7.