Van x NEIGHBORHOOD x Mister Cartoon Collaboration

Vans has partnered with Los Angeles legend Mister Cartoon for a pair of limited Vans silhouettes with Japanese streetwear label NEIGHBORHOOD.

In a cross-culture collaboration, Mister Cartoon and NEIGHBORHOOD offer up an imagined Liquor Mart called “Uncle Toons Mart.” With a focus on Californian lifestyle, Vans merges this three-way partnership with a two-pack of Vans footwear inspired by each collaborator.

The Vans’ Uncle Toons Mart by NEIGHBORHOOD collection features an Authentic 44 DX accompanied by an Old Skool 36 DX.

The Authentic features a visual manifestation of “Uncle Toons Mart”, printed in Mister Cartoon’s classic tattoo-influenced style. The fine line gray and black print is bound with white sidewalls reading “Uncle Toons Mart” and “NEIGHBOORHOOD” in the unmistakable Mister Cartoon cursive typography.

The Old Skool gets all-over black upper and sidewalls. The embroidered toe caps pay homage to the collaborators, simply reading “Tokyo” and “Los Angeles” on the right and left pair, respectively. Vans’ Old Skool sidestripe draws a connection between the vamp and heel caps where the embroidery reads, “Uncle Toons Mart by NEIGHBORHOOD”. Cast against all-black suede, the purple embroidery offers a bold reminder of Mister Cartoon’s iconic cursive style. Both styles share fully printed sock liners with custom Mister Cartoon artwork.

The Vans x Uncle Toons Mart by NEIGHBORHOOD collection drops June 26, 2020. For more info, visit Vans.com.