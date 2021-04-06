YG Reimagines K-Swiss Iconic Classic LX Sneaker, Directs New Compton Country Club Campaign

K-Swiss partners with YG for an exclusive launch of the Classic LX sneaker and even creates the Compton Country Club campaign, paying homage to the brand’s history as a heritage tennis brand.

Featured alongside YG are the promising ensemble of rising stars Day Sulan, d3szn, Mitch and Tay2xs from his 4Hunnid label. Centered around the shared LA home of both YG and the K-Swiss brand, the campaign was produced by Baron Davis’ production company, SLiC Studios, with YG as the Creative Director.

The partnership between K-Swiss and YG starts with the relaunch of the iconic Classic LX, dropping exclusively at select Foot Locker, Footaction, and Champs stores, and will include more exclusive and YG-designed sneaker launches throughout 2021.

“While the idea of the country club is old-fashioned, the idea of being smart, wealthy, and elite is still very much alive,” says K-Swiss President Barney Waters. “The people who embody this now are today’s entrepreneurial youth, taking matters into their own hands and creating their own success. This is the modern concept of a country club but done our way and open to everyone.”

At the center of the campaignis the K-Swiss Classic LX, bearing the recognizable K-Swiss Classic trademarks of the signature 5-stripe design, 3-piece toe, and D-rings, with 55 years of authentic heritage as an icon of sneaker design.

“K-Swiss is part of the LA culture,” says YG. “If you grew up in the city and were born in the ’80s and ’90s, you know about K-Swiss. It’s a staple of the culture”.

The K-Swiss Classic LX is available now at Foot Locker, Footaction, and Champs.