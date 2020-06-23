State Bicycle Co x Killer Mike: Fundraiser BMX Bike for Los Angeles Bicycle Academy

State Bicycle Co. has teamed up with rapper Killer Mike to give away this one of two BMX Bike to support, raise funds, and awareness for Los Angeles Bicycle Academy.

Originally created for rap-legend, community leader and activist Killer Mike, the bike is eligible to participants who voluntarily donate $10 for Los Angeles Bicycle Academy via their landing page.

The Los Angeles Bicycle Academy (LABA) is a youth education program, community bike shop and youth cycling team with a mission to empower, educate and develop entrepreneurial and leadership skills in boys and girls between the ages of 8-18.

The winner will be selected at random and will be announced Saturday, June 27th. Visit StateBicycle.com for more info.