Have You Tried Madison Brown Ice Cream Yet?

There’s a new ice cream on the market that is making waves: it’s called Madison Brown. Minority-owned, the luxury ice cream brand boasts six premium flavors and is available now online!

After spending over two years testing countless different variations, the family-founded brand is available on Walmart.com with a decadent line of original ice cream flavors from tried-and-true classics to decadent options alike such as:

More details on the flavors below. Each is priced at $8.99 per pint. For more info, visit MadisonBrown.com.

A one-of-a-kind subtle yet rich creamy vanilla ice cream with just the right amount of sweetness Chocolate Ice Cream: A indulgent milk chocolate ice cream with a special hint of dark chocolate throughout for a luxurious take on the classic

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream : A blend of refreshing peppermint and spearmint extracts of bittersweet dark chocolate chunks that come together to create this iconic pint

: A blend of refreshing peppermint and spearmint extracts of bittersweet dark chocolate chunks that come together to create this iconic pint Cookies & Cream Ice Cream: Our classic vanilla ice cream blended with generous pieces of chocolate cookies with creme filling, an upgrade on the beloved flavor