Trevor McClung Wins Red Bull Paris Conquest

Etnies Team Rider Trevor McClung celebrates, as he wins the Red Bull Paris Conquest, alongside Aurelien Giraud, TJ Rogers and Vincent Milou.

The skater took the win in of a packed crowd with the Eiffel Tower in the background. If you missed it, head to Redbull.com.

Trevor’s known as a street skater that rarely skates contests. This worked to his advantage, and he appeared comfortable on the iconic Parisian street spots recreated for the contest. Trevor’s skating on the big Bercy 5 block during the final looked more like a video part than a contest run. He started off with a smooth switch back 180, and then stepped it up with a switch back 360, all first try!

Full circle! etnies owner and CEO Pierre-Andre grew up skateboarding right here by the Eiffel Tower, and more than three decades later he is back presenting the 1st place trophy to etnies Team Rider Trevor McClung.