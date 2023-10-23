Wolf’s Head Releases New Styling Gel Pomade

Santa Barbara, California-based men’s grooming brand, Wolf’s Head, recently released their latest product, a Styling Gel Pomade.

“Inspired by the beauty of Santa Barbara and the laid back California lifestyle, our high-quality Styling Gel is made in the USA using premium ingredients to provide a strong hold and high shine finish with the refreshing aroma of blooming gardenias. Perfect for all hair types,” the brand explains.

The gel is paraben free and has a gardenia scent.

The Wolf’s Head Styling Gel Pomade is available now at their online store for $22 for a single purchase, or you can pay a monthly subscription to receive one every month.