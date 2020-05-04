Gatorade Re-Launches Iconic “Be Like Mike” Campaign With New Stars

Over the weekend, Gatorade took to social media to re-launch one of its most iconic commercials: “Be Like Mike”… but with today’s rising basketball stars.

In the new spot, Elena Delle Donne, Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum recreate moments from the original campaign, showing that even now, they still want to be like Mike. Of course, their clips were shot themselves from home.

According to Gatorade, the new spot was filmed to help inspire the next generation as he did for them and so many others years ago.

The memorable ‘90s campaign inspired generations of athletes across the globe to “Be Like Mike.” Check out the 2020 version below.