Astro Boy x Billionaire Boys Club BBC JP Launch

Billionaire Boys Club has launched an exclusive Toyqube Astro Boy collectible toy, available now.

The limited edition 10 inch Astro Boy vinyl toy by Toyqube features a special BBC ICECREAM Space Camo Hoodie, Billionaire Boys Club Varsity Jacket, and ICECREAM Running Dog shorts. The Astro Boy outfit is inspired by iconic pieces/staples of BBC ICECREAM: Pharrell wore the varsity jacket seen on Astro Boy multiple times from the cover of GQ to the Voice.

The Toyqube Astro Boy vinyl toy drop will also be accompanied by Astro Boy x Billionaire Boys Club BBC JP Apparel, which includes a hoodie and t-shirt in multiple colorways.

The drop is available now at BBCICECREAM.com, at the NYC flagship and at the Miami store.