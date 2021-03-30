The Best Mental Health Apps Of The Year

You are likely aware that there are apps out there for virtually anything you want to do and anything you want to buy. Mental health apps are no exception. Just like planning for a better life for yourself and your family, there are apps that are designed to allow you to address your mental wellness. In fact, there are many mental health apps that you can download, but here’s a look at some of the most promising ones to check out. Keep reading for more information.

Happify

This is an app that can be used on your smartphone or computer. It provides a space where you can check out the activities and quizzes that are available, in order to gauge your happiness level. Some users see an improvement in happiness levels when they use the app regularly, for months at a time. Using this resource just a few minutes a day is something that can be easy to fit into your routine. The app is free, but you can unlock more content on it if you pay a monthly fee.

BetterHelp

If you are interested in getting therapy through an app, the BetterHelp app may be for you. This service allows you to take advantage of online therapy, which is therapy that can be utilized wherever you are, and at virtually any time of the day or night. With this service, you can interact with a counselor in a number of different ways and at a frequency that you agree to. Another thing to note is that BetterHelp counselors are qualified to work with a number of different psychological approaches, including psychoanalytic therapy, or with the treatment of depression, stress, and relationship issues. To learn more about psychoanalytic therapy, you can read this article.

Other things to keep in mind concerning this app are that their weekly plans (billed monthly) are affordable, and you are able to change counselors at any time without a hassle. Their counselors are specialized to help in a number of different ways.

Headspace

This app is specialized to help you when it comes to learning how to meditate properly and in terms of mindfulness. Mindfulness is the process of staying in the moment and being aware of what is going on around you. This can be hard, especially if you are a busy person or are often stressed. However, when you use this app, it may allow you to sleep better, and help you lower your stress levels. Like other apps similar to this one, it is free to download for smartphones, but can be upgraded for more content and exercises by paying a fee.

Talkspace

This is another app that focuses on online therapy. It is much like other apps of its kind, except that you can specifically opt for video calls. Certain professionals are also able to write prescriptions, since Talkspace also employs psychiatrists. When you join this site, you and your counselor speak to each other through a special online room, so you have the ability to post in it whenever you like, and you can be sure that you will receive prompt replies. The fees that you will have to pay vary depending on the type of interaction you want and how frequently you want it.

Overview

With so many apps available to help you with your mental health, you should consider checking out some of them. The ones that are listed in this article are a good place to start and may be able to assist you in a number of different ways. There are many others out there you may want to download as well, which can help you from everything to sleeping better, eating better, or working through your anxiety. Pay attention to any reviews you can read about the apps before you download them, in order to determine if they are something you want to try for yourself.

Written by Marie Miguel

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.