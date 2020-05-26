Introducing The Proper Good Soup Collection

While enduring stay-at-home orders or social distancing guidelines, most of us have put our at-home cooking skills to the test. If you’re tired of racking your brain to come up with a new dish each day, you might want to give Proper Good a try.

The company recently sent us out a few samples to check out and they were quite delicious. Proper Good is a new collection of elevated low-calorie soup varieties that are ready in just 90 seconds.

Founded by brother and sister team Christopher and Jennifer Jane, Proper Good was created for busy, health-conscious people in search of a convenient and good-for-you soup that isn’t rich in sodium like outdated soups of the past.

Proper Good is available in Squash & Carrot (Vegan), Red Pepper & Meatball (Keto), Chicken & Mushroom (Keto), and Meatball Minestrone. Each is made with no preservatives and features clean ingredients such as grass-fed bone broth, turmeric and coconut milk.

Also, each soup comes in a BPA-free flexible transparent pouches that are microwave safe and delivered directly to your door. All materials of the packaging, such as the cardboard topper, box and envelopes, are all widely recyclable and each shipment includes a pre-paid envelope for easy return of used pouches for recycling. Each pouch has a 8-month shelf life and does not require refrigeration as well.

The Proper Good soup collection is available now at EatProperGood.com for $6.99 – $7.99 per 12 oz pouch.