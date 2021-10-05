Lexus x Marvel’s “Eternals” Parking Spot Commercial

In support of the upcoming Marvel Studios’s Eternals, Lexus delivers an epic ad spot dubbed “Parking Spot.”

In it, Kingo (played by Kumail Nanjiani) drives around the city in a new Lexus IS 500 sports sedan while dodging all sorts of hazards.

In the two-minute piece, Kingo has to solve a very human problem before he can join the epic Super Hero battle happening downtown — finding a safe parking spot for his new Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance, the most powerful IS ever, with a 472-horsepower naturally aspirated V8 engine.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals hits U.S. theaters on November 5, 2021.

Watch the ad spot below.