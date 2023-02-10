A Look At Cheltenham Festival 2023 Favorites

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival is set for take-off on March 14th, and the 28 races up for decision are starting to take shape. Cheltenham is the showpiece of European jump racing, where the greatest horses, trainers, and jockeys take to the stage to battle it out in some of the most prestigious races in the world.

When it comes to races at the Cheltenham Festival, some seem to favour betting market leaders, some favour big-priced outsiders, whilst others can be very hard to predict.

Some of the big races at this season’s event are dominated by well-fancied favourites, so let’s have a look at the so-called ‘sure things’ and predict if they will be hits or misses.

Cheltenham 2023 Favorites

Constitution Hill

The epitome of a supposed ‘sure thing’, Constitution Hill is the horse everyone is excited to see at this year’s festival. At just 6 years old, the current 1/3 favourite has the world at his feet, and 2023 is likely to be the year that he takes his place at the head of the hurdling table.

The horse-to-watch was trained by English racing legend, Nicky Henderson.

Horses with the special talent of Constitution Hill don’t come along very often, and we are likely to be in for a treat if he turns up at the top of his game.

Verdict: Hit

Galopin Des Champs (Gold Cup)

The Gold Cup is the pinnacle of jump racing and has been won by some of the greatest horses of all time. This year could provide the graduation of another all-time great in the form of Paddy Power’s 11/8 favourite, Galopin Des Champs.

A beautiful equine specimen with all of the attributes needed for Gold Cup success, Galopin Des Champs has been beaten just once in his career, when suffering a dramatic last fence fall at the festival last year.

Although not as strong a favourite as Constitution Hill, Galopin Des Champs should still have enough in his locker to climb to the peak of jump racing.

Verdict: Hit

Teahupoo (Stayers Hurdle)

Teahupoo has come from left field to head the betting market for this season’s Stayers’ Hurdle. Trained by Ireland’s Gordon Elliott, Teahupoo has spent most of his career running over 2 miles but showed in his latest win that stamina is not an issue, winning over 3 miles in his native land.

Since the retirement of the legendary Big Bucks, the Stayers’ Hurdle has become one of the most open contests at the Festival. This is the case once again in 2023, as the 5/2 favorite, Teahupoo, faces a mixture of horses of a similar level of ability.

Teahupoo will be taking on the winner of the last two renewals of the race, Flooring Porter, another former winner in the form of Paisley Park, as well as some interesting new talent such as Home By The Lee and Blazing Khal. He will also face the most interesting runner at Cheltenham for some time, the French-trained Gold Tweet.

Verdict: Miss