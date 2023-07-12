BRĒZ Launches Double Strength Cannabis-Mushroom 12 oz Drinks

BRĒZ — the first-of-its-kind, DTC can that combines cannabis and mushrooms to offer a euphoric and relieving next-gen social tonic — has launched a double strength 12 oz. can in their hero flavor, Lemon Elderflower.

Accordiing to the brand, BRĒZ gives you “euphoria, clarity, and relaxation with no hangovers or regrets.”

Each 12 oz. can features 5mg micronized THC, 10mg CBD, and 25mg Lion’s Mane from 1600mg fruiting bodies. With sparkling notes of Italian lemon and elderflower, this beverage is subtle, but can also be stackable for your ideal high.

It is also vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and 50 calories per can.

For more info, you can order online at DrinkWithBrez.com.